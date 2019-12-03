Ashley Basketball begins season with road wins over Havelock

HAVELOCK,NC (WWAY)–The Ashley Screamin’ Eagles opened up their 2019 basketball season with two wins on Monday night against the Havelock Rams.

Saniya Rivers started her Ashley career with a bang in the girls game. The standout junior scored a game-high 34 points in the Eagles 53-31 win over Havelock. Lexi Hinson chipped in seven points as well for head coach Adrienne Gale.

Ashley led 16-15 after the first quarter in the boys game, but outscored Havelock 25-4 in the second quarter to cruise to the dominating 79-31 victory.

The Eagles boys team will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Wallace-Rose Hill. The Ashley girls will be off until Friday when both teams host Coastal Christian at Ashley High School.