Ashley standout Trevor Kelley claimed off waivers by Phillies

Tanner Barth
Former Ashley High School standout Trevor Kelley is expected to be called up by the Boston Red Sox. (Photo: PawSox Twitter)

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Former Ashley High School baseball standout Trevor Kelley made his MLB debut this past summer for the Boston Red Sox. Now, he will spend the 2020 season with a new organization.

The 26 year-old right hander was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon. He joins a pitching staff that gave up nearly five runs per game in 2019.

Kelley had a great year in Triple-A last season for Pawtucket. He pitched in 52 games finishing with a 1.79 ERA. The sidearmer still has a few minor league options remaining, meaning the Phillies could rotate him next season between Triple-A and the major leagues.

Kelley was drafted in the 36th round by the Red Sox back in 2015 out of the University of North Carolina.

