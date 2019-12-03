Celebrate season of giving at 23rd Annual Good Friends of Wilmington Luncheon

Randy Aldridge
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Good Friends of Wilmington is  a group of local women committed to raising money to help individuals and families in New Hanover County.

The annual luncheon is Good Friends of Wilmington’s primary means of raising funds.

Celebrate the spirit of giving this holiday season at the 23rd Annual Good Friends of Wilmington Luncheon.  The program consists of a social, followed by a program and lunch. We will have “Good Friends Santa’s” present to not only provide entertainment, but collecting donations from guests.

The event is December 10.  For more information click here.

 

