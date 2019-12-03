Community raises thousands to replace photographer’s stolen gear

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In just one day, the community has rallied and raised nearly $4,000 to help a photographer who had his gear stolen on Sunday at a photo shoot.

Craig Childs held photo sessions at Fort Fisher for a number of families over the weekend, with all the proceeds going to “A Safe Place”, which helps victims of human trafficking.

Childs says he is overcome with emotion after seeing all the community support he’s received.

“Looking at the list of people that donated towards me, I see my past clients, my friend, family and complete stranger that I’ve never met before,” he said.

A friend started a GoFundMe for Childs Monday with a goal of $4,200. If they reach that goal, Childs says he will be able to replace almost every piece of equipment he lost.

Childs has already anticipated what to do with the money if they surpass that goal.

“Thoughts have gone through my head about donating it to an up-and-coming photographer, or renting it out to people in need of gear for 100% free,” he said.

Childs says he feels an overwhelming sense of joy right now.

Eventually, he says he plans to hold some type of photography session giveaway to show the community how grateful he is for its support.