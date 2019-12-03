Craigslist puppy ad scams people out of thousands

THOMASVILLE, NC (WGHP) — Dozens of people are looking for answers after being scammed by a Craigslist ad claiming to sell purebred puppies.
The ad has popped up in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
The suspect may actually be from Thomasville. Police tell FOX8 they’ve already received a few calls from people who fell for the scam.
A few weeks ago Sarah Silkwood saw an ad on Craigslist for Cane Corso puppies. Sarah says she contacted the seller and paid $1,250 upfront for a puppy. Then the seller stopped answering.
“I had my brother and two friends with different area codes reach out and the same puppy that I purchased was offered to them,” Silkwood said.