FedEx Freight delivering Christmas trees to Camp Lejeune families

FedEx Freight will deliver real Christmas trees later this week to military families E-5 & below at Camp Lejeune as part of the Trees for Troops program.

For the 15th year, FedEx has joined the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and tree farmers across the United States to deliver joy and a sense of normalcy to military families through the program. Overall, FedEx Freight will help deliver more than 16,000 farm-grown Christmas trees to nearly 80 domestic and international U.S. military bases this holiday season.

The trees will be available at the Paradise Point Golf Course Parking Lot on Friday from 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. They are, though, asking people not to line up before 6:30 a.m.

No trees will be reserved, and they will hand out one tree per military ID.

Officials add that after 10:00 a.m., any remaining trees will be given to anyone with a DoD ID Card on a first-come, first-served basis.