High School Basketball Round-Up: December 3, 2019

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–There were tons of basketball teams in action on Tuesday night around the Cape Fear. Below, are final scores from the hardwood.

GIRLS

Coastal Christian 20 , Hoggard 64

Northside-Jacksonville 23 , Laney 65

Cape Fear Academy 53 , Village Christian Academy 36

Wilmington Christian Academy 36 , Greenville Christian 17

Dixon 35 , North Brunswick 61

New Hanover 34 , Lumberton 51

Heide Trask 38 , Swansboro 67

East Bladen 56 , Whiteville 49

Fairmont 38 , West Bladen 42

East Columbus 16, St. Pauls 67

BOYS

Coastal Christian 35 , Hoggard 53

Northside-Jacksonville 58 , Laney 68

Cape Fear Academy 55 , Village Christian Academy 62

Wilmington Christian Academy 70 , Greenville Christian 51

Dixon 67 , North Brunswick 41

New Hanover 51, Lumberton 53

Heide Trask 71 , Swansboro 80

Wallace-Rose Hill 50 , Ashley 62

East Bladen 36, Whiteville 50

Fairmont 65 , West Bladen 34

East Columbus 14 , St. Pauls 64

Red Springs 57, South Columbus 49