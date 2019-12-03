It’s official! Newly-elected Kevin Spears takes seat on council

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Kevin Spears now sits on the Wilmington City Council.

“For weeks, I’ve been waiting for Ashton Kutcher to pop out, but he hasn’t popped out yet,” Spears said.

He was sworn in at the first December meeting Tuesday evening as the only newly-elect member of the council. Mayor Bill Saffo, Councilmember Margaret Haynes, and Councilmember Neil Anderson have been re-elected.

He will serve four years.

About 100 people came out to witness this moment including Senators Harper Peterson and Deb Butler.

The honorable District Court Judge James H. Faison, III, administered the oath.

Spears says there are many issues he wants to tackle.

“Jobs, neighborhood safety, living wages and affordable housing,” Spears said. “I think those are things that everyone has talked about, but those were at the top of my list going in and those are tangible things that we can get done.”

The council also unanimously passed a resolution that expressed recognition and appreciation of former councilman Paul Lawler’s work in the community.