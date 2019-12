WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —┬áLidl will open its newest store in North Carolina in Wilmington Wednesday.

A ribbon cutting will start at 7:40 a.m.

- Advertisement -

The first 100 customers will get a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each.

1 of 3

Shoppers can get free samples of Lidl products and participate in games and activities.

The store is located off Eastwood Road and will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m daily.