Man accused of adding tips to restaurant bills for 50+ customers

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) — A 26-year-old man was arrested after being accused of adding tips to customers’ bills at a North Carolina restaurant.

Dalton Chobanian faces multiple charges of obtaining property by false pretense.

According to arrest warrants, Chobanian added tips to the bills of more than 50 customers’ credit cards at the restaurant where he worked.

Arrest records show Chobanian worked at Abbey Road Tavern and Grill in Fuquay-Varina.

Chobanian was booked into jail on a $60,000 bond.