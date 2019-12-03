New Hanover Commissioners elect first female chair and vice-chair

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners made history Monday by electing a female chair and vice-chair.

At Monday’s board meeting, Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman was elected as chair and Commissioner Patricia Kusek was elected as vice-chair.

This is the first time in the history of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners that two women will hold both the chair and vice-chair positions.

In a historic vote, #NHCgov Commissioners elected Julia Olson-Boseman as chair & Patricia Kusek as vice-chair of the Board of Commissioners, marking the first time that two women will hold these positions. Congratulations, Chairwoman Olson-Boseman & Vice-Chairwoman Kusek! pic.twitter.com/Tts8KlQB6v — New Hanover County (@NewHanoverCo) December 2, 2019

Kusek announced in October that she will not seek a second term on the board of commissioners.

Also in October, Woody White said he will not seek a third term as a commissioner.