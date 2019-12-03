New Hanover Commissioners elect first female chair and vice-chair

By
WWAY News
-
0
New Hanover County Commissioners on Dec. 2, 2019. (Photo: New Hanover County)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners made history Monday by electing a female chair and vice-chair.

At Monday’s board meeting, Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman was elected as chair and Commissioner Patricia Kusek was elected as vice-chair.

This is the first time in the history of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners that two women will hold both the chair and vice-chair positions.

Kusek announced in October that she will not seek a second term on the board of commissioners.

Also in October, Woody White said he will not seek a third term as a commissioner.

