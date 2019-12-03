RDU sees highest volume of passengers in airport history on Sunday

MORRISVILLE, NC (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport set a single-day record for passenger traffic on Sunday, December 1, with an all-time high of approximately 54,800 passengers traveling through the airport.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving edged out May 13 – the day after Mother’s Day and college graduations – as the single busiest day in the airport’s history.

- Advertisement -

The Monday following Mother’s Day is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year and held the previous record with 53,000 passengers in 2019.

RDU officials say 100% of passengers waited less than 30 minutes to get through the security checkpoint and 95% waited less than 15 minutes.

TSA Pre-check lines moved even faster, with an average wait time of less than five minutes. RDU added two new lanes at the Terminal 2 checkpoint this year and plans to open two more next year to help keep passengers moving through security.

Officials believe this December could be the busiest on record at RDU.