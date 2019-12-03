South Topsail Elementary teacher flips for her students

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Some teachers hand out scratch-and-sniff stickers when students make good grades, but South Topsail Elementary teacher Carly Silver literally flips when her students perform well.

Silver was a cheerleader at UNCW and has now been teacher at South Topsail for four years. From time to time, she’ll show off her moves when her 1st graders do well, much to their excitement.

“She gets happy sometimes and wants to do them,” said 1st grader J.T. Robinson.

Just watching her interact with her students, you’ll see how much she loves her students.

“Their energy is just awesome to be around,” Silver said. “They get super excited about the small things. At this age, they actually really love learning and I like to feed off their energy.”

Silver said cheerleading actually played a major role in her decision to become a teacher.

“From middle school I helped coach the little kids cheerleading team and just from that I loved being with kids and I always looked forward to going to work and helping them out,” she said. “So, when I went to college and thought about what I like to do most, its to be around kids and help them learn and shape them into the people they are.”

Her passion for teaching doesn’t go unnoticed, as the principal of South Topsail Elementary can attest to.

“She brings a lot of energy but she doesn’t get flustered,” said principal Jennifer Angel. “So, I’ve never seen her raise her voice. I’ve never seen her get frustrated, even when things get crazy, she’s always keeping it together. She’s just got such a positive energy about her.”

Positive energy and passion about teaching that doesn’t stop when the school day ends, and attributes that we felt were deserving of our “Teacher of the Week” recognition sponsored by Wilmington Granite.

“We get to know each other and its sad when the year ends because we’re around, I’m around them more than I am anyone else,” Silver said.

Something she hopes these first graders remember years from now.

“I’m looking forward to when my students get older and hear back from them and hear how I made an impact in their life, that will be really special for me,” she said.

