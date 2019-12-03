Teen pleads guilty as charged in Memorial Day shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington teen is behind bars, after pleading guilty to a Memorial Day shooting.
Zion Anthony Roland, 18, was charged with and plead guilty as charged on Monday to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to Samantha Dooies, the assistant to the District Attorney. She says he also plead guilty to resisting arrest and a bicycle light violation from a previous incident on May 15th.
Wilmington Police Sgt. Leslie Irving told WWAY in June, when Roland was at the corner of 30th street and Princess Place drive on May 27th, he shot at a man.
Dooies says Roland will serve 30 days for carrying a concealed gun on May 27th and additional 30 days for resisting a public officer on May 15th.
On Monday, Dooies also received 25 to 42 months suspended sentence, 36 months supervised probation, and court cost fines and fees totaling $3,200.