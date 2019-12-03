UNCW Women’s Soccer puts two on All-Region team

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Senior forward Dominique Martinez and senior defender Baley Edwards of UNCW have been recognized as All-East Region performers by the United Soccer Coaches.

Martinez, from Havelock, N.C., garnered Second-Team honors while Edwards received a spot on the All-East Region Third Team.

“I am so excited for Baley, Dominique and our entire squad,” Coach Chris Neal said. “These two seniors have sacrificed a lot for this team. The difference between the voting for the All-Colonial Athletic Association and All-Region teams is that all our opponents can vote for the All-Region awards. So, these two awards are indicative of the quality performances Dom and Baley put in throughout the entire season. It’s a great way for them to end their stellar careers here at UNCW.”

A starter in 15 games, Martinez ranked fourth on the team with nine points after netting four goals with an assist. She earned CAA Offensive Player of the Week recognition in early October after scoring a goal in back-to-back victories over Charleston and Towson. In addition, she fashioned the eventual game-winning marker in a 3-1 victory over Coastal Carolina on Aug. 29.

Martinez completed her four-year career with eight goals and seven assists while starting 41-of-66 games, including 30 starts over the last two seasons.

Edwards, a First-Team All-CAA pick, anchored a stingy UNCW defensive unit that conceded just 18 goals in 17 games, tying for the fewest in the CAA. The Wilmington, N.C., product helped the Seahawks defeat James Madison, 2-0, on Oct. 24 when she scored her first goal of the season in the second half off an assist from senior defender Ashley Johnson .

A four-year starter for the Seahawks, Edwards tallied nine goals with six assists and started 65-of-68 games in her career.

Led by Martinez and Edwards, UNCW ended the season with a 10-6-1 overall record, including a 6-2-1 mark in CAA play.