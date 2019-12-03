USIB to present The Great Wilmington Nutcracker Ballet

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The United States International Ballet (USIB) is about to stage three performances of The Great Wilmington Nutcracker Ballet.

Charlotte and Raleigh both have professional ballet companies but the USIB is the only professional company east of Raleigh.

USIB is comprised of more than 35 professional dancers from five countries.

On December 5, the company will host a special event called Clara’s Party at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

Performers who are part of The Great Wilmington Nutcracker Ballet will be present to sign autographs and dance in the aquarium’s exhibit space which is also beautifully decorated with dozens of trees for the holidays.

Each of the three performances will feature an aerial artist, giant sets and hundreds of costumes.

Performances will be held at Wilson Center in Wilmington on December 14 and 15, and at Odell Williams Auditorium in Bolivia on December 20. Click here for ticket information.