CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — It was an emotional proposal this weekend for two University of North Carolina at Charlotte students.

It’s a happy moment the future groom feared he’d never have.

Drew Pescaro was shot but survived the tragic shooting at UNCC this past spring.

“While I was laying on the floor, is like, I’ve been with this girl for six years and now I’m never going to get the chance to marry her,” Pescaro said.