WPD: 5 gang-related shootings in less than two weeks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a number of shootings that happened during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Investigators believe five of the six shootings were gang related and have occurred in the Shotspotter area.

Police gave an update Tuesday on all of them:

November 22: Police responded after a Shotspotter alert was activated on Gore’s Row around 10:30 p.m. There were a total of three people shot. Witnesses reported seeing a silver sedan leave the area. No arrests have been made. All three victims had non-life threatening injuries.

November 24: Police responded to a Shotspotter alert around 10:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Greenfield Street. Officers found several casings, however no one was injured. A white Chrysler mini-van was struck in the front window. No witnesses.

November 26: Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 12:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Red Cross Street. When they arrived they found 19 year old, Yamir Hayes shot in the upper arm. Officers rendered medical assistance until EMS arrived. No arrests have been made.

November 27: Police responded to a Shotspotter alert around 4:00 p.m. on N. Liberty Court and discovered that an unknown gunman fired multiple shots into a home. No one was injured. There were no witnesses.

November 28: Officers responded to a grassy field in the 3000 block of Princess Place Drive around 10:20 a.m. and found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm. Victim was uncooperative at the time of the shooting. Police believe this was an isolated domestic related incident.

December 1: Police were in the area of N. 6th Street around 11 a.m. and heard shots fired. When they went to investigate they said they found 27-year-old Deifalla Johnson with a gunshot wound. A second officer spotted the suspect vehicle, a white four door SUV and pursued the vehicle until it was no longer in sight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington police at (910) 343-3609 or visit www.tip708.com for stay anonymous.