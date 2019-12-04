Fast start leads UNCW Women’s Basketball past Presbyterian

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW sprinted out to an early lead and held off a second half comeback bid by Presbyterian as the Seahawks earned their first road win of the season with a 70-60 victory over the Blue Hose at the Templeton Center on Wednesday evening.

The Seahawks, who were playing for the first time since Nov. 23, improved to 3-4 on the season. Presbyterian, meanwhile, dipped to 3-5 after falling for the fourth time in the last five games.

Redshirt senior guard GiGi Smith anchored four UNCW players in double figures with 18 points after converting five of nine field goal attempts in addition to a 7-for-10 showing at the free throw line.

Senior guard Lacey Suggs chipped in 13 points while senior guard Ahyiona Vason added 12 points. Junior forward Paige Powell completed the quartet after netting a season-high 11 points with nine rebounds.

Presbyterian was paced by sophomore Trinity Johnson, who scored a career-high 30 points. The Hopkins, S.C., product sank 10 of 13 shots from the floor in addition to going 7-for-10 from the charity stripe. Senior guard Kacie Hall contributed 11 points in the loss for the Blue Hose.

UNCW returns to Trask Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 8, when the Seahawks welcome Coastal Carolina for a 2 p.m. non-conference tilt.