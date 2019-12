PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In Surf City, a bridge that was years in the making has now been open for exactly one year.

The Surf City Bridge opened December 4 last year.

NCDOT broke ground on the project in October 2016.

The $54 million bridge replaced a swing bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway .

The bridge has a 65-foot vertical clearance that doesn’t need to open for boats, eliminating vehicle and boat traffic delays.