Hundreds show up for grand opening of Wilmington’s first Lidl

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A German grocery store chain has officially opened it’s doors in Wilmington.

Port City residents lined up around the building Wednesday morning, eagerly anticipating the ribbon cutting.

Doors were supposed to open at 7:40 a.m., but was delayed due to an inactive traffic light.

This didn’t stop any of the excitement throughout the crowd. They played games, danced, and were encouraged to download the Lidl app.

Tamara Agnelli was the first person in line and won a $100 gift card.

“I wanted to get here early, 5 o’clock, my son was like ‘Ma, you gonna be safe’ and I was like, ‘Yea, I’m gonna be safe,’ cause he was worried I’d get here so early, but I wanted to get to the grand opening, cause it’s exciting,” Agnelli said.

She says she is excited to spend her gift card on stocking stuffers and a pastry from the bakery.

The grocery store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and is located at 1451 Eastwood Road.

This is the 20th Lidl to open in North Carolina and the 79th location in the United States.

Another Lidl is expected to open at the Independence Mall.