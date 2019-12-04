Leland Police & Fire team up with Walmart to collect food donations

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police and Fire departments are once again joining forces with Walmart for Pack the Patrol Car, an outreach initiative to collect donations for area residents in need during the holiday season.

Officers will open the doors to a patrol car at the Leland Walmart, 1112 New Pointe Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 to allow shoppers, residents and visitors to stock the vehicle with non-perishable food items for Brunswick Family Assistance.

The Leland Fire Department will again join in the effort by encouraging residents to “stuff a truck” with canned and dry goods, as well. Monetary donations will also be accepted by an onsite Brunswick Family Assistance representative.

Pack the Patrol Car was launched in Leland in 2017, when Walmart management and local public safety officials decided to work together to achieve a common goal – helping our neighbors in need. Last year, the effort pulled in 3,110 pounds of food and approximately $4,000 in monetary donations.

“We just want to do our part to ensure everyone in our community can enjoy the holidays and, in the true spirit of the season, share our blessings and give to those who may otherwise go without,” Lt. Jeremy Humphries with the Leland Police Department said.

Brunswick Family Assistance operates a Leland office to serves resident in the northern part of the county. To learn more about Brunswick Family Assistance, visit here.

For more information about Pack the Patrol Car, contact Lt. Jeremy Humphries, (910) 332-4298 or jhumphries@townofleland.com.