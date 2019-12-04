Reward offered in NC shooting of 5-year-old girl

A child continues to fight for her life at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after she was shot in the head Tuesday evening, and now a reward is being offered for information that leads investigators to the suspect.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Amela Brown, 5, was in a car with her mother when she was shot on Pompano Drive near Gracie Farms Road at about 6:45 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering an over $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting.

Officials say it is the second time in two weeks there was a shooting at the home, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357, or Craven County Crime Stoppers.

To remain anonymous call (252) 633-5141 and officials stress that they only want your information, not your name.