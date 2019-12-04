Sheriff: Woman had smoked before fatal oxygen tank explosion

ZEBULON, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a woman has died after her cigarette ignited the oxygen tank she was using.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 61-year-old Belinda Coble died Tuesday morning in Zebulon.

- Advertisement -

The news release says she was being administered oxygen and was smoking a cigarette.

Deputies say the cigarette ignited the oxygen tank, causing an explosion and fire.

Authorities say her husband then called 911 after discovering his wife dead.