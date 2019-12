SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– South Brunswick wrestling picked up nine pins on Wednesday night to take a dual win over Hoggard, 66-18.

Hoggard won the first match of the night at 220 lbs., but the Cougars responded by winning 12 out of the next 14 matches to secure the win.

Hoggard will take on Laney next Wednesday night, while South Brunswick will hit the road for a in county battle with West Brunswick.