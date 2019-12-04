Southport police continues Shop With a Cop campaign

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Southport police started its Shop With a Cop campaign last month, and they have already closed the applications process Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Todd Coring says the campaign supports parents who need assistance with buying their kids toys for the holidays.

The Shop With a Cop event will look similar to the Wilmington campaign.

Each child will receive a $100 gift card, and enjoy some retail therapy with cops at the Southport Walmart. Coring says this is a wonderful time for the department to connect with the community.

“Kids today, they need role models sometimes. Officers, we certainly want to reach out and let them know we’re friendly to them, and we’re here to help them, and all the negative light that’s shined on law enforcement today, anything we can do positive to help with that, we want to try to do,” Coring said.

There is still time left for people to donate money. The department will continue collecting donations through next Tuesday.

The shop date is December 14th between 9 am and 12 pm.