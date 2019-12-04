Uber and Lyft drivers get lighted signs ahead of law change

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Hundreds of Uber and Lyft drivers in North Carolina have been picking up lighted signs to display in their vehicles.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Tuesday that the rideshare companies will need to post the signs by next summer because of a new state law.

The law is meant to ensure that riders get into the right car when hailing a ride. The lighted signs must include the rideshare company name and logo.

The Passenger Protection Act follows in the wake of the killing of a University of South Carolina student who got into an unmarked vehicle that she thought had belonged to her Uber driver. The driver was later charged with murder and kidnapping.