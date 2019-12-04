Wilmington sailor assigned to USS John F. Kennedy participates in christening ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington native assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) will participate in the christening of the U.S. Navy’s second Ford-class aircraft carrier during a ceremony this weekend.

The Navy will christen its newest aircraft carrier on Saturday, Dec 7, during a ceremony at the Huntington-Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding (HII-NNS) shipyard in Newport News.

Enginemen 1st Class Jonathan Gray, who is assigned to PCU John F. Kennedy was the first Enginemen to report to the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, and discussed with pride in service means to him.

“I’m doing this for my country and giving it my all to leading my fellow Sailors to supporting the ship’s efforts to become the greatest warship whose namesake after one of the greatest presidents,” Gray said.

According to the Naval Air Force Atlantic Public Affairs, Gray hails from a long linage of family members who served their country to include a grandfather who served in World War II as a driver for General Dwight D. Eisenhower, as well as two great uncles that served as World War II Seabees, a nephew who served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Afghanistan for two deployments in 2008 and 2012, and another uncle who served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

On Nov. 6, nearly a month earlier, the crew of PCU John F. Kennedy officially revealed the carrier’s seal. The seal is crafted to integrate elements that honor President John. F. Kennedy, his service to the Navy, and his vision for space exploration.

It features 35 stars located around the outer ring that represent John F. Kennedy as our nation’s 35th president. The 35th star is positioned after his middle initial and the two gold stars placed between CVN and the number 79 symbolize the fact that this is the second aircraft carrier bearing his name and legacy.

The Roman numeral “CIX” or 109, is a tribute to President Kennedy’s heroic naval service as commander of Patrol Boat 109 in the South Pacific. Additionally, the moon backdrop represents President Kennedy’s instrumental role in the nation’s space program.

“John F. Kennedy displayed extraordinary courage, both in combat as a naval officer, and as president of the United States,” Capt. Todd Marzano, the ship’s first Commanding Officer, said. “The seal design and ship’s motto are a very powerful and fitting way to honor President Kennedy’s legacy.”

Anchoring the seal design is the ship’s motto – Serve with Courage. Gray discussed what Serving with Courage means to him.

“I decided to come back to active duty and to serve my country once again, and what better place there is than getting assigned to the future USS John F. Kennedy,” Gray said.

Other recent milestones PCU John F. Kennedy have completed include the ship’s dry dock was flooded on Oct. 29, officially launching the aircraft carrier approximately three months early to the original schedule. The ship’s keel was laid on Aug. 22, 2015, and placement of the 588-metric ton island superstructure was completed on May 29.

PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) is the second aircraft carrier in the Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)-class. With its embarked air wing and other carrier strike group assets, CVN 79 will serve as the centerpiece of national defense, providing the core capabilities of forward presence, deterrence, sea control, power projection, maritime security, and humanitarian assistance.