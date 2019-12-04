Yeoman steps down as Laney football coach

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–It was announced on Wednesday morning that Ashaad Yeoman is stepping down as the head football coach at Laney High School.

Yeoman was promoted to head coach at Laney back in 2014 and compiled a 31-38 record over his six seasons at the helm of the program. The Bucs best season under Yeoman came in 2016, when he led Laney to the second round of the Class 4AA State Playoffs.

- Advertisement -

The past two years Laney went just 6-15 and missed out on the post season in back to back seasons.