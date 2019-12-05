Civilian recognized for assisting law enforcement during active shooter situation

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker recognized an employee of Dycos Staffing Solutions on Thursday for his assistance that he provided to law enforcement during an active shooter situation at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel last month.

Cornelius Regan was working the morning of the shooting, and helped law enforcement officers talk the shooter, Jaquante Hakeem Williams into turning himself in.

Sheriff McVicker presented Regan with a certificate commending him for going above and beyond to assist his fellow man in time of need. McVicker said that Regan’s actions possibly saved the lives of others that could have been killed or injured during the incident.

“We are just thankful that Cornelius Regan was willing to help us in this situation,” McVicker said. “I commend him for a job well done and hope that others would follow his example in similar situations.”