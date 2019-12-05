Coast Guard establishes temporary safety zone on section of Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — The Coast Guard has established a temporary safety zone on a section of the Cape Fear River after a boat became submerged, blocking the channel, Thursday.

The zone is near the Port of Wilmington, approximately a mile and a half north of Clark’s Island and a half-mile south of Greenfield Creek, covering all navigable waters within the one-mile section of the Cape Fear River. The zone is projected to be enforced until December 9th at 6 p.m. or whenever the submerged boat can be salvaged.

Entry of all vessels or persons into the zone is prohibited unless authorized by the North Carolina Captain of the Port. The zone is necessary to provide for the safety of mariners on navigable waters near the sunken vessel.

The 25-foot vessel was partially submerged while towing approximately 1,000 feet of pipeline, subsequently blocking the channel. There were no reported injuries or sightings of pollution.

For any further questions, please email the sector North Carolina Waterways Management Division at ncmarineevents@uscg.mil or contact the sector North Carolina Waterways Management Division at (910) 343-3882