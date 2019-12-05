Crews to burn down Carolina Beach home for fire training

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke in Carolina Beach area this weekend. The Carolina Beach Fire Department will be conducting live structure fire training.

It will happen at 515 Cape Fear Blvd on Saturday.

Carolina Beach Fire says training setup will start 8 a.m., live fire drills will start no earlier than 8:30 a.m and continue into the late afternoon.

During the drills, rooms will be ignited and extinguished in a controlled manner which will allow each firefighter a chance to operate in various rolls during fire attack. You will see fire venting from various windows and doors and smoke being emitted from the structure that is common to actual structure fires.

Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible due to road closures.

Cape Fear Blvd will be closed to through traffic from 5th Street to 6th Street. 6th Street from Cape Fear to Charlotte Ave will also be closed.

CBFD says residents living within closure area will have access to their home.