‘What’s it going to take? Human life?’: Resident speaks on frequent car crashes

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland Fire and Rescue spokesperson says three people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Old Fayetteville Road and Lanvale Road.

The spokesperson says two people went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He tells WWAY two men were in an Enterprise truck and a woman in a passenger truck.

He says it is not clear who was in the wrong, but both vehicles appeared to have front end damage.

Johnnie Smith who lives nearby says the amount of car wrecks he has experienced at the intersection keeps increasing.

“I mean what’s it going to take? Human life? It’s already taken one human life from what I hear. I’d just like to see something done here,” Smith said.

In addition to this crash, Smith tells us there was yet another crash in the same area just after our reporter left the scene.