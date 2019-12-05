Man with knife attempts to rob Buy and Go gas station

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who tried to rob a gas station.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at the Buy and Go gas station at 808 N. College Rd.

The sheriff’s office said a man entered the gas station, approached the clerk, brandished a knife, and demanded money.

The suspect left the store without cash and got into a blue minivan. It was seen driving north on College Rd.

The male suspect has black hair, dark eyes, a mustache and was wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark sweat pants with white stripe down the side.

The van he was driving was possibly a Honda Odyssey.

If you know anything, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.