New Hanover Football riding high headed into the East Finals

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The New Hanover High School football team has found themselves in a familiar position, back in the Class 3AA East Finals riding a 10 game win streak.

For the first time in nearly two months New Hanover found themselves trailing in a game last Friday night against Gray’s Creek in the first half. That wouldn’t last long, the Wildcats ended the game scoring 33 unanswered points to secure a spot in the East Regional Finals.

“We had a little adversity early, but as long as you’re on the right side of it, it’s probably good for a football team,”said New Hanover head coach Dylan Dimock. “I thought we responded really well after halftime and did what we needed to do to make sure we won the game.”

The Wildcats will have another tall task this Friday night. They will hit the road to take on undefeated Lee County, with a trip to the State Championship game on the line. They know they will have to play cleaner and sharper if they want to advance to the title game.

“We have got to limit the stupid turnovers,”said Wildcat senior Jaheim Marshall. “When we get inside the 50 we have to score, it doesn’t always have to be seven, but we have to put points on the board.”

New Hanover has as good of shot as anyone to come away with the win against the Yellow Jackets. The Wildcats last loss came on September 20th against Jack Britt. Since then, they have outscored their opponents 390-69 in 10 games and its all about their brand of football.

“We have to go out and play Wildcat football from the kickoff,”said New Hanover senior David MacCallum. “If we can play our brand of football, I think we have a good shot.”

New Hanover and Lee County will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in Sanford.