Record seven Seahawks named to NCCSIA All-State team

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Colonial Athletic Association regular season champion UNCW was well represented on the 2019 North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) All-State Men’s Soccer Teams as a program-record seven Seahawks received recognition on Thursday.

A trio of student-athletes, including redshirt senior defender Danny Reynolds , senior forward Phillip Goodrum and senior midfielder Gabriel Cabral , earned First-Team All-State distinction.

In addition, senior defenders Mark Lindstrom and Wilhelm Nilsson joined freshman goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta and junior midfielder Jacob Evans on the All-State Second Team.

Reynolds, the CAA Defensive Player of the Year, tallied three goals with five assists while starting 16 contests for the Seahawks this season. He led UNCW to a 3-2 victory over Delaware on Sept. 21 with the first two-goal game of his college career, including the game-winning marker in overtime.

In addition, the Shilton, England, product netted a goal in the Seahawks’ 3-1 win over Northeastern and contributed a pair of assists against Drexel in a 3-1 victory on Oct. 26.

A transfer from the University of Louisville, Reynolds fashioned five goals with eight assists in two seasons and started 26-of-32 games.

Goodrum, who received First-Team distinction for the third year in a row, paced the Seahawks and ranked third in the CAA with 11 goals and 26 points. A two-time selection as the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, the Charlotte, N.C., native scored five goals in the final three games of the regular season, including back-to-back two-goal efforts against Drexel and VCU.

One of four players in school history to record back-to-back 10-goal seasons, Goodrum started all 76 games in his college career and ranks fourth on the program’s all-time list with 32 goals and 79 points.

A transfer from the University of Charleston, Cabral started all 19 games for Coach Aidan Heaney ‘s squad and tallied three goals with three assists en route to receiving First-Team All-CAA honors. The Petropolis, Brazil, product scored the eventual game-winning marker in victories over Radford on Sept. 5 and Northeastern on Sept. 28.

Lindstrom, from Gavle, Gastrikland, Sweden, claimed his second career All-State honor after being named to the First Team in 2016. A starter in all 19 games this season, the First-Team All-CAA honoree played in 98.8 percent of the team’s minutes (1,770-of-1,591) while registering two goals.

The four-time All-CAA performer scored the first goal of his college career in UNCW’s 3-0 victory over Presbyterian and added the game-winning marker in overtime to beat Hofstra on Oct. 5.

Nilsson, who claimed Second-Team All-State distinction for the second straight season, started 16-of-18 games and earned CAA Defensive Player of the Week honors after netting a goal in the Seahawks’ win over Drexel on Oct. 26. In addition, the Stockholm, Sweden, product tallied the eventual game-winning marker in the 3-0 victory at VCU on Oct. 29.

A transfer from St. John’s, the two-time Second-Team All-CAA selection started 34-of-37 games over the last two seasons with three goals and one assist.

A native of Asuncion, Paraguay, Perrotta has continued a tradition of strong performances at the goalkeeping position and received Second-Team All-CAA notice for his efforts. After taking over the starting role in UNCW’s 3-0 win at Radford on Sept. 5, he authored a 12-3-2 record in 17 starts and paced the CAA with a 0.73 goals against average.

Perrotta earned CAA weekly honors three times, including a pair of Rookie of the Week awards. He was named CAA Rookie of the Week after his debut victory over Radford, which featured two saves against the Highlanders, and was bestowed the honor again on Monday after making four saves in a pair of wins over VCU and Elon.

Evans, a First-Team All-CAA selection in his first year with the Seahawks, recorded two goals with four assists in 15 games and was named CAA Offensive Player of the Week after netting the game-winning tally in a 1-0 overtime victory at James Madison.

Nominations were submitted by North Carolina sports information professionals and voted on by NCCSIA members.

Founded in 2002, the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) is comprised of sports information professionals from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and independent institutions from the state of North Carolina. The purpose of the organization is to promote collegiate athletics at all schools. Membership is open to anyone affiliated with a college, university or conference located in North Carolina, and whose area of responsibility lies within sports information.

NCCSIA selects all-state teams in the University (Division I) and College (Division II, III, NAIA) divisions for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, softball and baseball.