Salvation Army employee pleads guilty to embezzling $200K

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A payroll director at the Salvation Army’s district headquarters pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to one count of wire fraud.

Susan Watson was the payroll director for three years and prosecutors said she created prepaid debit cards, using the names of employees.

- Advertisement -

Watson loaded funds onto the cards and made cash withdrawals at ATMs.

Prosecutors said she pocketed $200,000.

Volunteers, who ring bells at red kettles to collect donations, were not happy with the crime.

Related Article: Suspect in shooting at UNC Charlotte indicted

Read more here.