‘Tis the season: Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the brightest signs of the holiday season has come to light. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was officially turned on Wednesday night, at an event featuring celebrities including Idina Menzel, Lea Michele and Ne-Yo among the performers.

The tree, a Norway spruce that’s more than 60 years old, stands 77 feet (23.5 meters) tall and was lit up in colorful Christmas lights before 10 p.m.

It was on the property of Carol Schultz in the village of Florida, New York, and was cut down last month.