UNCW Men’s Basketball hosting kids clinic after Saturday’s game

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–The UNCW men’s basketball staff is conducting a free 45-minute clinic following Saturday’s game vs. Charlotte to help young players sharpen their skills.

The clinic, open to boys and girls in grades K-7, will be held immediately following the 2 p.m. game on Dec. 7, 2019, at Trask Coliseum. Head Coach C.B. McGrath will be joined by his assistant coaches and Seahawk players in providing instructions during the clinic.

