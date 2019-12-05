Video captures shooting at Wilmington student living community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Shots rang early Thursday morning at a Redpoint student living community in Wilmington and it was all caught on camera.

The community is located at Kerr Avenue and Randall Parkway.

- Advertisement -

Residents say the people involved in the altercation were asked to leave a party and took their argument into the street.

Shots were fired around 2:40 a.m. Police responded and discovered two cottages and a vehicle were struck by gunfire.

Residents in the community captured the moment on their cellphones.

Related Article: Man arrested for December shooting in Whiteville

A witness told WWAY said it was a frightening experience.

“I was freaking out, a lot. I was tearing up and stuff,” Caroline Marquis said. “I didn’t think I would react like that so that was interesting. I kind of lost a sense of security here. Especially knowing there’s police living in this community, you wouldn’t think it would happen here.”

The community sent an email to residents around 9 a.m. addressing the incident. It states:

“We take this issue seriously and we will take legal action, up to termination of Housing Agreements and criminal prosecution, against any resident or guest found to be involved in any criminal activity or other incidents affecting the safety or security of our residents and our community.”

Wilmington Police say this was an isolated incident and no one has been arrested.