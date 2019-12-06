Laney wrestling runs away with dual win over North Brunswick

By
Tanner Barth
-
0

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The top ranked Laney Buccaneers looked impressive on Thursday night in dual action beating the North Brunswick Scorpions, 66-10. Below, are the results from the match.

RESULTS

Weight Class North Brunswick

 Laney                  

 

 Bout Result Dual Score

106 lbs.               Forfeit                      Avery Buonocre      Forfeit            Laney (51-10)

113 lbs.               Joey Panas               Mark Samuel           Fall (4:35)      Laney (57-10)

120 lbs.               Malik Law                 Evan Kite                Fall (2:44)      Laney (63-10)

126 lbs.               Dylan Ravine            Noah Thomas          Dec. (19-16)   Laney (66-10)

132 lbs.               Ben Hinson                Caleb Simmons        Fall (:35)       Laney (6-0)

138 lbs.               Adin Bush                  Marcus Mondragon  Fall (1:12)      Laney (12-0)

145 lbs.               Hunter Campbell        Connor Johnson       MD (13-4)      Laney (12-4)

152 lbs.               Yoel Del Rio               Seth Thomas           Dec. (7-3)       Laney (15-4)

160 lbs.                Forfeit                      Trystan Richardson   Forfeit           Laney (21-4)

170 lbs.               Tristan Marks             Devon Bell            Fall (2:33)       Laney (27-4)

182 lbs.               Bryan Aragao           D’Jarvis Poole         Fall (4:54)       Laney (27-10)

195 lbs.               Camron Girkin          Kanenan Barriner   Fall (5:59)       Laney (33-10)

220 lbs.               Forfeit                       Corey Pollock        Forfeit             Laney (39-10)

HWT.                   Chris Davis               Emmanuel Bell      Fall (2:15)        Laney (45-10)

