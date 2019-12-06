Laney wrestling runs away with dual win over North Brunswick

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The top ranked Laney Buccaneers looked impressive on Thursday night in dual action beating the North Brunswick Scorpions, 66-10. Below, are the results from the match.

RESULTS

Weight Class North Brunswick Laney Bout Result Dual Score

106 lbs. Forfeit Avery Buonocre Forfeit Laney (51-10)

113 lbs. Joey Panas Mark Samuel Fall (4:35) Laney (57-10)

120 lbs. Malik Law Evan Kite Fall (2:44) Laney (63-10)

126 lbs. Dylan Ravine Noah Thomas Dec. (19-16) Laney (66-10)

132 lbs. Ben Hinson Caleb Simmons Fall (:35) Laney (6-0)

138 lbs. Adin Bush Marcus Mondragon Fall (1:12) Laney (12-0)

145 lbs. Hunter Campbell Connor Johnson MD (13-4) Laney (12-4)

152 lbs. Yoel Del Rio Seth Thomas Dec. (7-3) Laney (15-4)

160 lbs. Forfeit Trystan Richardson Forfeit Laney (21-4)

170 lbs. Tristan Marks Devon Bell Fall (2:33) Laney (27-4)

182 lbs. Bryan Aragao D’Jarvis Poole Fall (4:54) Laney (27-10)

195 lbs. Camron Girkin Kanenan Barriner Fall (5:59) Laney (33-10)

220 lbs. Forfeit Corey Pollock Forfeit Laney (39-10)

HWT. Chris Davis Emmanuel Bell Fall (2:15) Laney (45-10)