NHCS launches website to report anonymous complaints

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools has launched a new online system that allows parents, students, employees, or community members to report complaints anonymously.

The website allows users to view student conduct, bullying, and harassment policies, report an issue, and check the status of their concern.

The district will be able to address the concerns and direct them to the appropriate school or division.

“This site allows us to translate our responses into 33 different languages, so we are removing the language barrier while offering transparency and maintaining a reporting site,” Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services Julie Varnam said.

Starting Monday, Dec. 9, you can visit here.