North Carolina Blueberry Festival Association to host community Christmas celebration

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of singers and musicians will be taking part in a community holiday concert in which organizers hope will become an annual event.

The Burgaw Community Christmas Celebration will be held Friday, Dec. 13, at the Middle District Missionary Baptist Association located at 1821 NC Highway 53 West in Burgaw.

The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and anyone interested in singing in the choir should arrive at 5 p.m. to rehearse.

“We like to say you don’t have sing as well as Beyoncé,” said Beth Looney, Executive Director of the North Carolina Blueberry Festival Association (NCBFA).

The NCBFA is a community nonprofit which hosts the annual blueberry festival in June and attracts approximately 40,000 attendees.

Founded 17 years ago, the purpose of the NCBFA is to serve Burgaw and the surrounding communities, Looney said.

The first holiday concert was held two years ago but organizers didn’t have it last year since so many residents were recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence.

“Our holiday concert started because at the Festival, we have a whole lot of churches support us through their homemade baked good sales,” Looney said. “We thought this was an opportunity for us to give back and help them. It is a way to bring the community together for some Christmas cheer.”

Friday’s concert will be the second year for free event which is open to people of all denominations.

“We really feel at this time of the year everything is so hectic, its just a nice way for families to slow down, listen to some great music and sing,” Looney said.

In addition to the holiday concert, the NCBFA also sponsors the New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop, annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast in February and a college scholarship program. Following Hurricane Florence, the group also provided funding to local families and churches.

The holiday concert will feature several talented musicians.

“We are fortunate to have a musician who has played on the Grand Old Opry and another that plays with the Myrtle Beach Symphony Orchestra,” Looney said. “We also have several talented high school students playing with us, too.”

Immediately following the concert, free coffee and Krispy Kreme donuts will be served to guests.