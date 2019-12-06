Police clear scene, S. 17th reopens

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have cleared the scene of S. 17th Street, which was closed earlier due to a suspicious package.

Just before 10:00 a.m., Wilmington Police sent out a tweet advising drivers to avoid the 3100 block of S. 17th. That’s at the intersection with Independence Boulevard.

Wilmington Police said their bomb robot is on the scene.

Police updated their social media a little after 11:15 a.m. and said they had cleared the scene, and there were no threats.