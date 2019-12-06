SC man in ICU after falling while hanging Christmas lights

ROCK HILL, SC (WSOC) — A South Carolina man and father of four is in the intensive care unit after falling while hanging Christmas lights at a home.

Jason Blair was hired to help a family hang Christmas lights on Nov. 20. He was on a ladder over the driveway when he fell.

“That day I didn’t know he was going by himself to do Christmas lights,” said Blair’s brother, Roger Eddington.

Eddington said his 41-year-old brother fell about 25 feet. He’s now recovering at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center with a traumatic brain injury, skull fracture and cracked ribs.

