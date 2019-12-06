Tickets for Garth Brooks Charlotte concert gone in 90 minutes

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — For the first time in more than 20 years, country music star Garth Brooks will return to Charlotte.

The concert is set for Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in uptown.

Unfortunately, if you were interested in going and you don’t already have a ticket, the show is sold out.

According to stadium officials, 74,000 tickets sold in 90 minutes Friday morning, making it the largest paid crowd in the history of Bank of America Stadium.

Brooks is a No. 1 selling solo artist with more than 148 million records sold, and he is a 13-time CMA-ACM Entertainer of the Year.

Billy Joel is also scheduled to play at Bank of America Stadium in the spring on April 18, 2020. More recently, it was just announced that Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are scheduled to perform at the stadium on July 11, 2020.

