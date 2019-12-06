Walmart selling KFC fried chicken-scented firelog

WILMINGTON, NC (CNN) — Are you ready to snuggle up by a fire that smells like fried chicken?

We know it’s not exactly the evergreen scent of your childhood, but if you’re ready for a new holiday tradition, KFC’s firelog is the answer.

- Advertisement -

The firelog mixes the aromas of 11 herbs and spices to permeate through your home.

It’s back by popular demand on Walmart’s website.

Last year, the unique holiday log sold out in just a few hours.

Spread some unconventional cheer with a bucket of extra crispy KFC next to your extra crispy fire.