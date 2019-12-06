Wilmington police officer builds ramp for crash victim

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, WWAY introduced you to Blake Holmes who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash.

The Wilmington police officer who investigated the accident went above and beyond the call of duty Friday.

Officer Eric Lippert, along with some of Holmes’ coworkers, spent the day building a wheelchair ramp for Holmes before he gets out of the hospital.

Holmes was hit by an uninsured driver on November 9.

He was seriously injured and had to have one of his legs amputated.

Ofc. Lippert said the money saved on this project will allow Holmes to focus on his rehab and getting a prosthetic leg.

Home Depot also donated the wood and supplies.

Queen Street Barbershop in downtown Wilmington will also be doing first come first serve hair cuts this Sunday, December 8, from 9 a.m. until close to raise money for Holmes’ recovery.



You can donate to Holmes here.