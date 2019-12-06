WPD: Man taken to hospital after Friday night shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night around 8 p.m. near the corner of 12th and Greenfield Streets.

WPD spokeswoman Linda Thompson said police were notified through a Shotspotter alert.

When police arrived on scene they found a man in his late 40s bleeding.

Officers were able to give medical aid until EMS arrived.

The victim has been taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call (910) 343-3609.