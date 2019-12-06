WWE Superstars visit troops at Camp Lejeune, New River Air Station

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — WWE Superstars honored service members and their families today at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River during their 17th annual Tribute to the Troops.

At MCAS New River, the day included a tactical training session and a round on the mats with the All-Marine Wrestling Team.

- Advertisement -

Another group of superstars stopped at Camp Lejeune to distribute Christmas trees and later viewed a military working dog demonstration before signing autographs at the Marine Corps Exchange.

As part of the WWE Community Program, WWE Superstars Bayley, Big Show, Miz and Mustafa Ali spoke with military kids at DeLalio Elementary School on MCAS New River, reinforcing the importance of being a STAR (show tolerance and respect) as part of a national bullying prevention campaign.

1 of 8

The day ended with wrestling matches at the air station’s mega hangar surrounded by aircraft and the Marines who fly and maintain them.

WWE Superstars Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, New Day and others head to Fayetteville tonight for the ultimate SmackDown competition.

“I couldn’t be more proud that the air station was able to host this event,” said Col Curtis Ebitz, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station New River. “By all accounts, the 17th annual Tribute to the Troops was a resounding success providing our Marines and Sailors the opportunity to interact with the WWE Superstars and enjoy some well-deserved entertainment. Many thanks to all who helped organize this outstanding visit.”